ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County father was arrested last Friday for numerous drug offenses and driving while impaired after deputies found him with a toddler in his lap, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 2 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Corp. R. Marshall stopped a vehicle on U.S. 158 near Community Drive in Roanoke Rapids. The car did not have any operating tail lights visible, or a license plate, according to a release.
After approaching the vehicle, Marshall said he noticed the driver, 44-year-old Shaun Rawhem Whitehead was holding his two-year-old child in his arms. Marshall reported smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle. He later learned neither the vehicle nor Whitehead were registered.
Whitehead’s license was revoked due to a 2021 failure to appear in court.
The sheriff’s office said Whitehead was arrested for driving while impaired. He reportedly registered a .16 blood alcohol content level- double the legal limit.
During Whitehead’s arrest, Marshall reported he found marijuana, cocaine, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine pills that were packaged for sale.
Whitehead was charged with:
- Driving while impaired
- Driving while license revoked
- Resisting public officer
- Break light/ equipment violation
- Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
- Possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana
- Possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- Possession with the intent to sell or deliver schedule ii
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Felony possession of schedule II
- Possession of marijuana up to half an ounce
- Fictitious tag
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Child abuse
The sheriff’s office said Whitehead received a $35,000 bond and will appear in court Jan. 13. The toddler was turned over to the Department of Social Services.