ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County father was arrested last Friday for numerous drug offenses and driving while impaired after deputies found him with a toddler in his lap, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2 a.m. on Friday, the sheriff’s office said Corp. R. Marshall stopped a vehicle on U.S. 158 near Community Drive in Roanoke Rapids. The car did not have any operating tail lights visible, or a license plate, according to a release.

After approaching the vehicle, Marshall said he noticed the driver, 44-year-old Shaun Rawhem Whitehead was holding his two-year-old child in his arms. Marshall reported smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle. He later learned neither the vehicle nor Whitehead were registered.

Whitehead’s license was revoked due to a 2021 failure to appear in court.

The sheriff’s office said Whitehead was arrested for driving while impaired. He reportedly registered a .16 blood alcohol content level- double the legal limit.

During Whitehead’s arrest, Marshall reported he found marijuana, cocaine, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine pills that were packaged for sale.

Whitehead was charged with:

Driving while impaired

Driving while license revoked

Resisting public officer

Break light/ equipment violation

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver marijuana

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver cocaine

Possession with the intent to sell or deliver schedule ii

Felony possession of cocaine

Felony possession of schedule II

Possession of marijuana up to half an ounce

Fictitious tag

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Child abuse

The sheriff’s office said Whitehead received a $35,000 bond and will appear in court Jan. 13. The toddler was turned over to the Department of Social Services.