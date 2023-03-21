HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three people who robbed a sweepstakes parlor at gunpoint in early February.

On Feb. 5, deputies responded to the Lucky Dollar Sweepstakes, at 17410 N.C. 481 in Enfield, in reference to an armed robbery.

Witnesses told deputies that two males rushed through the front door and assaulted the security guard with a firearm. Another male came in behind the first two robbers with a handgun and stole money from the register.

One of the suspects was a male who was wearing a black puffy jacket, black mask, dark blue denim jeans, orange and gray gloves, blue boxers, and black shoes.

Another male suspect was described as wearing a brown, green, and gray older-style Army jacket, a black hood, black igloves, dark denim jeans, and black shoes.

The third male suspect was described as wearing a black jacket with a hood covering his face, white pants, and red tennis shoes.

Two of the suspects had guns.

Investigators were able to recover still images from a surveillance video camera.

Anyone with information is encouraged to report what they know anonymously to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444, or online at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. Your information is confidential.