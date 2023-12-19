HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) – The public is asked to be on the lookout for someone who’s suspected of committing an armed robbery, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery on Dec. 9 around 5 a.m. at Robbie’s Convenient Mart near I-95.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect walked to the store and was believed to be carrying a handgun. The suspect ran off from the area heading towards I-95.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact Detective Keel at 252-583-8201, or by submitting a tip anonymously with Halifax County Crime Stoppers.