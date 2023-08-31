ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County Sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized on Wednesday after a suspect exposed him to fentanyl and fought him, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, Lieutenant A. cash received a call about a suspicious vehicle that was sitting with its headlights on at the intersection of Farley Circle and Cosmos Lane in Roanoke Rapids.

Lt. Cash found a dark 2008 Nissan Altima stationary on Cosmos Lane with a man that appeared to be asleep at the wheel. He knocked on the driver’s window and Travis Deshawn Manley woke up, but seem “very disoriented.”

While Manley exited the vehicle, Lt. Cash saw a white plastic container between his feet in the driver’s floor board that had several bags of a white powder substance. While he attempted to detain Manley, Manley grabbed some of the bags of white powder and began to fight Lt. Cash.

The sheriff’s office said after a few moments, Manley ripped open the bags of white powder and began to release the powder into the air, which covered both of them. Manley was taken into custody as other deputies arrived on scene to assist.

After they arrived and while collecting evidence, the sheriff’s office said Lt. Cash became disoriented. He was transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids for treatment and observation.

Manley was charged with:

Felony assault with a deadly weapon “fentanyl” on a government official

Felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance “fentanyl”

Felony possession of a schedule II conrolled substance “crack cocaine”

Felony possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule II controlled substance

Felony possession of a controlled substance

Felony maintaining a vehicle for the sales of a controlled substance

Five counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

He was taken to the $150,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Sept. 6.

The sheriff’s office said Lt. Cash was released from ECU North in good health.