HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Matt Brown says his youngest son, Reid, served as an inspiration for his latest idea.

“He’s on the spectrum for autism and I just thought about a way to be able to bring awareness to the community and the county on autism. So, I just thought of a concept,” explained Brown, a lieutenant for Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The concept at first was an autism decal to put on the side window of his new patrol vehicle.

However, Halifax County Sheriff Tyree Davis had something else in mind.

“He said ‘I want the whole car wrapped.’ So, I went back to the drawing board,” Brown said.

This week, Brown’s concept became a reality. The newly designed car — that he’ll patrol in every shift — was unveiled.

“He was smiling from ear to ear. (Reid) Came to the car and gave me a thumbs up,” he said.

Reid even got a chance to go for a ride in it.

“It’s a humbling feeling to be able to ride around in this vehicle and bring awareness to this community. Because in this line of work, we are our community. Autism is not a disability it’s a different ability,” said Brown.

Friday, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office rolled out its new breast cancer awareness vehicle.

They wrote, “We would like to bring awareness all year long.”