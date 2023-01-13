SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department.

On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a reported larceny. A loss prevention manager told officers that he had evidence to believe an employee was taking cash from the register and creating money orders for herself.

Police said the business suffered over $3,000 in revenue during a short amount of time. An investigation showed surveillance footage and a statement from the suspect.

Octavia Cooper, 31, was arrested and charged with 13 felony counts of larceny by an employee and eight felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Cooper received a $20,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court Jan. 18.