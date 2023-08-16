ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A married couple was arrested on Aug. 7 for having 57 pounds of cocaine, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Aug. 7 at 12:30 a.m., the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and the Roanoke Rapids Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search narcotics warrant at a residence in the 800 block of East 12th Street in Roanoke Rapids.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of an investigation into the distribution of narcotics throughout Halifax County.

Jose Reyes and his wife, Corina Chavez were in the house with their three children while the search warrant was executed.

With the help of K-9 Raven, 25 kilos of cocaine and other loose zip lock bags of cocaine were located, weighing 57 pounds in total. The sheriff’s office said agents also found $56,000 in diversified cash, several scales and a Smith and Wesson Shield 9mm handgun.

57 pounds of cocaine seized in the Halifax County drug bust. (Photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Kilo packaging material and kilo bags were also found inside the home.

Reyes and Chavez were each charged with:

Trafficking in cocaine

Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine

Maintaining a dwelling

Possession of drug paraphernalia.

They each received $1 million bond and will appear in court Aug. 24.