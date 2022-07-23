SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced a man was arrested for growing marijuana plants on his property.

On Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriffs of the Narcotics Agents and Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team executed a search warrant at the 1600 block of Clarksville Drive in Scotland Neck.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 26 marijuana plants, plant containers, potting soil and grow lights behind a barn on 56-year-old Edward Lee Lanier’s property.

The plants were seized by sheriffs and weighed 14 pounds.

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

(Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

“Our H.E.A.T. (Hazardous Entry and Arrest) team was restructured last week and reactivated after a two-year hiatus,” said Sheriff Davis. “I appreciate their leadership, safety and professionalism in an effort to ensure that no one was injured while they work to help keep our community safe.”

Lanier was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking marijuana

Manufacturing schedule VI marijuana

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Lanier received a $25,000 bond and has a court date on August 25.