LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on murder charges and three more men are wanted, according to the Littleton Police Department.

On Friday, the Littleton Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Ferguson Street and East Warren Street. After arriving, officers discovered Oscar Ray Epps Jr. with gunshot wounds.

Epps Jr. was transported to ECU North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids and died from his injuries. The Littleton Police Department obtained felony murder charges for Steven Settles Sr., Steven Settles Jr., Michael Gilchrist and Michael Jefferson.

Steven Settles Jr. (Photo from Littleton Police Department)

Steven Settles Sr. (Photo from Littleton Police Department)

Michael Gilchrist (Photo from Littleton Police Department)

Michael Jefferson (Photo from Littleton Police Department)

Settles Jr. turned himself in to the Littleton Police Department. He was charged with felony murder and transported to the Halifax County Jail. Settles Jr. received no bond and has a court date on Sept. 20.

If anyone has information on the location of Steven Settles Sr., Michael Gilchrist or Michael Jefferson, please contact the Littleton Police Department at 252-586-3413 or the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.