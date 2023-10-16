LITTLETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was charged with indecent exposure at a Piggly Wiggly and leading a sergeant on a chase, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, Halifax County Central Communications received several 911 calls from citizens asking law enforcement to respond to the Piggly Wiggly in Littleton.

The sheriff’s office said the calls were about a man in his vehicle “committing acts of indecent exposure with his door open.”

The sheriff’s office said Sgt. Coley arrived and discovered the suspect had left and was in the parking lot of the ABC store. When Sgt. Coley approached the vehicle, the suspect, Rodney King, 53, of Littleton, was backing out of the parking space.

The sheriff’s office said King refused to obey the sergeant’s commands to stop and proceeded to back up. While backing out, King hit a citizen’s vehicle and drove into another parked car as he was leaving the parking lot.

King continued on U.S. 158 and turned onto Ferguson Street while Coley chased him. The sheriff’s office said Coley was able to catch King at the intersection of Ferguson Street and Justice Branch Road.

King refused to get out of the truck and took off again. Coley chased him on Justice Branch Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s Cpl. Holt intercepted King and chased him. King turned onto Faulcon Road and tried to use a private driveway to turn around. Officials said King hit Holt’s patrol car head-on, and Holt was able to use his car to pin King’s truck against a tree.

Coley arrived and took King into custody. He was charged with DWI, stop-sign violation, flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, indecent exposure, two counts of assault on a government employee, failure to comply with restricted deriving, and DWLR impaired revocation.

King received a $15,000 bond and will appear in court Oct. 26.

The sheriff’s office said no one was injured and there was minor damage to the patrol car.