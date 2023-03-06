HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hollister man has been charged with elder neglect in connection to his mother.

On Feb. 27, the Halifax County Department of Social Services contacted the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office about a possible elder abuse case.

The sheriff’s office started an investigation and found that an 88-year-old Hollister woman was living in an unsafe and unhealthy living environment where her medical and hygienic care were being denied.

The elderly victim was being cared for by her son, 62-year-old Dennis Luis, the sheriff’s office said. He was the Power of Attorney overseeing his mother’s finances and health.

Upon discovery of the conditions of the victim, she was transported by Halifax County EMS, and later admitted, to UNC Nash Hospital in Rocky Mount for appropriate medical treatment. Halifax County DSS is working with hospital officials to find a safe place for the victim to live in the short-term.

Luis was charged with neglect of an elder adult and given a $1,500 bond with a court date scheduled for March 23.