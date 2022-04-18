ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) – A 44-year-old Halifax County man was arrested Saturday on a series of charges after police said he fired a shotgun at someone.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Officer K. Williams and other Roanoke Rapids police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Washington Street following a report of gunfire.

Police said officers were told while on the way to the scene that someone had been shot.

Officers arrived and learned no one had been struck by gunfire and the suspect had left the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Lentrick High, fired a shotgun at someone multiple times but missed, police said.

Officers found “several spent shells” and a shotgun at the scene.

While High wasn’t at the scene, he returned home later Saturday and was arrested.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of resisting delay and obstruct, assault on a government official, and impersonating law enforcement.

He was placed under a $17,000 bond and given a court date of April 28.