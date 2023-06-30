SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man that was reported missing Thursday to the Scotland Neck Police Department.

Steven Drew, 53, of Scotland Neck, was found dead later on Thursday in a wooded area outside of the town limits. There were no apparent signs of injury, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives continue to investigate the cause of death.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office or the Halifax County Crimestoppers.