HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) – One man is being held at the Halifax County Detention Center after an investigation led deputies to believe the suspect raped a child, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a house on Driftwood Lane outside of Roanoke Rapids early Tuesday morning to try to find a 15-year-old who had been reported missing.

Deputies found the 15-year-old inside the home. Charges were made against 20-year-old, John Patrick Skeens II by Roanoke Rapids Police Department for “contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile,” the sheriff’s office said.

Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation and obtained another warrant. Detective Sergeant A.C. Wood obtained a warrant for statutory rape of a child, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrant was served to Skeens and he was taken to the Halifax County Detention Center without bond.

Skeens has a court date scheduled for Wednesday.