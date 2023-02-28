TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle chase in Edgecombe County that lasted more than 15 miles ended in a collision in Halifax County and an arrest.

Edgecombe County deputies were on patrol Monday when they saw a vehicle with a registration violation, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday.

(Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office)

A vehicle stop was conducted. Upon approach, deputies said they saw the driver reach under their seat. Deputies asked the driver to get out of the vehicle.

Instead, the driver put the vehicle in drive and a pursuit ensued, deputies said. The violator was pursued more than 15 miles and ended after a collision in Hobgood, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies took the driver into custody without incident.

Terrace Ronneail Lloyd, 31, of Scotland Neck, was charged with the following:

Felony flee/elude,

Driving while license revoked,

Fail heed lights/siren, and

Careless and reckless.

He was placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.