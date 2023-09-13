HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A murder suspect who has been on the run since cutting off his electric ankle monitoring bracelet in August has been caught, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Shelvy Travon Edwards, 27, who removed his monitoring device on Aug. 4, was arrested on Tuesday by agents with the Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force.

According to the sheriff’s office, agents received information on Edwards’ location on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m. As they swarmed the area, Edwards attempted to run but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase involving agents and K-9 Raven.

After Edwards was arrested, an AR-15 rifle and a handgun were found after being reported stolen out of Virginia.

In addition to his existing charges in Halifax County, Edwards’ new charges include outstanding warrants out of Virginia, possession of firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Edwards is being held without bond.

Edwards, along with four other men, were originally arrested and charged in Sept. 2021 in connection with the May 13, 2021 homicide of Fredrick Lee in Roanoke Rapids.

Zatez Perry of Roanoke Rapids was also arrested during the incident. Perry’s charges include outstanding order for arrest, possession of firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

Perry was held on a $135,000 bond.