Shelvy Travon Edwards in a photo from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies are looking for a murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor and is on the run, officials said.

Shelvy Travon Edwards, 27, was initially arrested with four other men in Sept. 2021 in the Roanoke Rapids homicide of Fredrick Lee, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Lee, 30, of Roanoke Rapids was found shot to death in the 300-block of Monroe Street in mid-May 2021, police say.

Edwards was released from jail on an electronic monitoring device and “cut his band Friday night,” deputies said in a news release.

Deputies worked throughout Friday night and Saturday morning to locate Edwards, officials said.

He was last seen in the downtown area of Roanoke Rapids.

Edwards is wanted on charges of murder, felony conspiracy, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault.

Deputies said anyone who knows the location of Edwards should call 911, their local law enforcement agency or the Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.