Halifax County schools to start year online-only for first 9 weeks

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County schools are joining a growing list of area districts that will start the school year with only remote learning.

The Halifax County Board of Education decided Monday that students will have online-only learning for the first nine weeks of school.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

The decision was made at the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Eric L. Cunningham.

The school system will work out details of the plan during the board of education’s next meeting.

That meeting will be held online Aug. 3 at 2 p.m.

More headlines from CBS17.com: