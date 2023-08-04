ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On Thursday around 3:40 a.m., the sheriff’s office said an armed robber wearing a blue and grey sweatshirt, jeans and a black ski mask entered a convenience store on West 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids. Deputies said the suspect robbed the clerk with a long gun.

The sheriff’s office said after the suspect took an undisclosed amount of money, he left on foot. A deputy and K-9 Rocko tracked the suspect to the intersection of Zoo Road and West Ridgecrest Road.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information is asked to contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office or Halifax County Crimestoppers.