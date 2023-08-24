GASTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted felon was caught on Wednesday night after avoiding charges from 2021 and 2022 and stealing at least five vehicles this year– including a Domino’s Pizza delivery car, according to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.
CBS 17 previously reported on July 9, a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver reported that someone got into his car and drove away in the 900 block of Franklin Street in Roanoke Rapids.
Deputies said they found the car near the Store Next Door on West Fifth Street heading toward Roanoke Avenue. The deputy proceeded to stop the car, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed and crashed into a vehicle.
Kwame Tywan Robinson, 26, jumped from the driver’s seat and fled on foot. The sheriff’s office said a deputy and K-9 Loki arrived at the scene and looked for Robinson.
He was seen getting into the passenger side of a dark color sedan that sped away. The sheriff’s office said he left behind a stolen handgun in the vehicle he fled.
For this incident, Robinson had arrest warrants for felony flee to elude, felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
According to the sheriff’s office, a tipster saw Robinson in the Gaston area in Northampton County on South Bay Street. Halifax and Northampton deputies surrounded a residence that he was staying at. Robinson was taken into custody without incident and was served with outstanding warrants.
The following charges and years they occurred are below:
2021
- Possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Operating an ATV on a street or highway
- Failure to heed light or siren
- Two counts of possession of stolen goods/property
- Flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- No operators license
- Resisting public officer
2022
- Felony conspiracy
- Obtain property by false pretense
- Larceny of a motor vehicle
- Misdemeanor conspiracy
2023
- Five counts of flee/elude arrest of motor vehicle
- Three counts of resisting a public officer
- Three counts of possessing a stolen motor vehicle
- Two counts of reckless driving to endanger
- Two counts of larceny of a motor vehicle
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Two counts of alter/destroy stolen motor vehicle parts
- Two counts of resisting public officer
- Two counts of resisting public officer
- Driving with a revoked license
- Hit/run failure to stop property damage
- Failure to stop at a stop sign/flashing red light
- Failure to wear seat belt-driver
- Speeding
- Failure to heed light or siren
- Injury to real property
- Injury to personal property
Robinson was transported to the Halifax County Detention Center and received a $924,000 bond and no bond for the parole violation.