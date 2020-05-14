Halifax County sheriff says he won’t interfere with any in-house church services

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County sheriff Wes Tripp says he has joined alongside fellow sheriffs in North Carolina who are against Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to disallow in-house worship services for now.

Tripp said in a Facebook post that he agrees with Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell and Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes. Both recently spoke out against the governor’s order.

“I have full confidence that our church attendees will practice what is safe for their individual health and welfare. I will not stand in the way of peaceful assembly,” Tripp said.

On Wednesday, Bizzell said he would lay down his badge and go home before stopping the citizens of the county from assembling for an indoor church service.

He wrote, “the deputies and I took an oath that we would endeavor to support, maintain and defend the Constitution. As long as I’m Sheriff, my deputies nor I will forgo that oath and interfere or prevent churchgoers to peaceably assemble. Before I would do that I would lay down my badge and go home.”

Tripp ended his statement with a copy of the First Amendment which prohibits disallowing the right to peacefully assemble.

More headlines from CBS17.com: