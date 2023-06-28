Lt. Brown with his son, Reid and his new patrol vehicle. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has debuted a custom patrol vehicle to honor a lieutenant’s autistic son.

The sheriff’s office says Lt. Matt Brown began working in 2010 on patrol and as a K-9 handler. in 2015, he was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and became a lieutenant. This year, Lt. Brown transitioned back to the patrol division as a lieutenant.

Lt. Brown’s youngest son, Reid, was diagnosed with Childhood Apraxia of Speech, which is on the autism spectrum.

The sheriff’s office said Reid’s condition prevents him from being able to speak clearly, form words, letters and sentences. Lt. Brown and his wife, Marla, began teaching Reid American Sign Language to communicate with him.

The sheriff’s office said Lt. Brown knew he was getting a new patrol vehicle in 2023. In late 2022, Lt. Brown went to Sheriff Tyree Davis and presented him with an idea to have an autism decal on the side of his window to represent his son and others with autism.

Lt. Brown with his son, Reid and his new patrol vehicle. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Lt. Brown’s son, Reid. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Davis told Lt. Brown he wanted to the whole car done instead of a side window. Lt. Brown began working with Sheriff Davis and Chief Deputy Neil Aycock on the vehicle.

On Monday, Lt. Brown picked up his new fully functional patrol vehicle, which he will patrol in every shift.

“The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office would like to show the concept that became a reality,” said the sheriff’s office. “We want to bring awareness to the county, state, and country! Autism isn’t a disability, it’s a different ability!!