HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect that stole a utility trailer.

A report was made to the sheriff’s office Monday. The trailer was described as a 6-feet by 16-feet landscaping-style trailer with a wooden floor and a mesh metal ramp. It was taken from the American Legion Road area of Roanoke Rapids.

The suspect was captured on camera and is described as a male, wearing a black toboggan, a black long-sleeved shirt, and blue jogging or sweat pants, the sheriff’s office said.

The vehicle appears to be a red or burgundy Chevrolet or GMC four-door pickup truck.

If you have information about this theft, please report what you know anonymously to the Halifax County CrimeStoppers by calling (252) 583-4444, or online at www.halifaxcountycrimestoppers.org. Your information is confidential, and you can get paid

money for what you know.