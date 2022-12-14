ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday morning, volunteers with the Halifax County Toys for Tots campaign were ready to get to work.

“Monday morning was our day to do our organizing. Where we organize our toys according to ages and gender,” explained Melissa Battle, coordinator for Halifax County Toy for Tots.

“My assistant coordinator, Stacy Henderson, had informed me as she got to the warehouse at 10 o’clock, I came up shortly and she texted me and said, you’re going to be disappointed,” she said.

When she walked into the warehouse and saw it for herself, Battle said she was blown away.

“There are no more boxes to open and to sort. No more pallets? She said this is it,” Battle explained.

Battle said someone broke in and took a bunch of the toys from the warehouse.

She explained the plan was to give out toys to more than 500 kids, but now it looks like they can only serve about 100 to 150 children.

“At first, I was angry. I’ll be honest I was angry. Because my first thought was how someone do this to children. This is my 10th year doing this and this has never happened. This is a rural, economically deprived area. So, I was mentally traumatized,” Battle stated.

She said it has been tough, but said almost right away, people started reaching out to help.

“We are trying to reach out and make arrangements with a lot of people locally. I had a couple of the local coordinators and the local counties that have reached out they are going to help us. The support has been phenomenal,” said Battle.

“It restored my faith in the community,” she later said.

CBS 17 is still working to get updates on this investigation from Enfield police.

Volunteers are working around the clock to get more toys. If you are interested in helping, you can call Melissa Battle at 252-903-5166.