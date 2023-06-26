ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A Halifax County woman has been charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine and mushrooms, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, a deputy with the sheriff’s office stopped a vehicle on Stephens Street in Roanoke Rapids for a registration violation.

A K-9 arrived to help and gave a positive alert for the smell of narcotics. Deputies then began to search the vehicle.

Deputies found a bag in the trunk that had several meth pipes, crystal meth, mushrooms, and MDMA. Fonda Butler, 45, of Weldon, was arrested.

Items seized from Fonda Butler’s vehicle. (Halifax County Sheriff’s Office)

She was charged with driving while license revoked, possession of schedule I controlled substance, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She received a $25,000 bond and will appear in court Aug. 2.