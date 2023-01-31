HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager has been arrested in connection to an overnight armed robbery of a gas station.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says it received a call at roughly 1 a.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery at the Speedway in Enfield.

Khiyelle “Yaya” Dent, 19, of Halifax, was arrested while driving a vehicle that matched the description from the robbery, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said the passenger in the vehicle was Dent’s brother who fled on foot. He now has warrants out for his arrest.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are forthcoming from other agencies in regards to the multiple robberies during the past two weeks.

Dent is charged with conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon and breaking or entering. He was placed in the Halifax County Jail under a $38,000 secured bond.