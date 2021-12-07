Handgun found in Pinecrest HS student’s backpack, leading to ‘heightened’ police presence

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — A handgun was found in a Pinecrest High School student’s backpack Tuesday, leading to a “heightened” police presence around the school.

Moore County Schools spokeswoman Catherine Nagy said the high school was placed on a modified, soft lockdown after a staff member found the firearm.

She said the Moore County Schools Police Force and school administration investigated to confirm that it was an isolated incident.

She said there were “no indications” the unidentified student “intended to do mass harm with the weapon.”

She said the student will not return to school property until the investigation is complete, at which point “appropriate disciplinary action” will be taken.

She said there would be a heightened police presence at the school Tuesday and Wednesday.