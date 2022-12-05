SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Monday marked the third night of no power for thousands of people across Moore County after Saturday’s power-grid attack.

It’s a difficult time for families still dealing with no heat and no lights.

“The temperature in the house, on the thermostat, I think it’s 46 [degrees],” Veronica Hosea said.

“Now, there’s no phone service either,” added Mary Beth McCoy.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office, state investigators, and the FBI are working to find out who shot out two Duke Energy Power substations Saturday night.

Authorities said it a deliberate attack.

Approximately 38,000 people will be spending Monday night in the dark.

“We’re stocking up on cold cuts and nonperishables,” said Hosea. “We’re praying things turn around quickly.

As people headed to the grocery store to grab supplies, CBS17 crews found many in Southern Pines who were running errands for their friends and neighbors.

“I’m shopping for two families. They’re both very sick at home and have no power,” said Hosea.

CBS17 crews also found people who were opening up their homes to others.

“I have access right now to heat and food, and I’m happy and willing to share,” said Ann Petersen.

With hot soup on the stove, and with the help of a powerful generator, Petersen has been trying to warm up her loved ones the best she can.

“I have my neighbors from across the street who don’t have a generator, who have had every meal here,” she added.

Those neighbors included Lynn Anderson. Her house had warmed up to 58 degrees when CBS17 crews stopped by. She said it would get worse when the sun went down.

“It’s pretty cold, it’s pretty cold,” said Anderson. “It requires a lot of blankets.”

The two women are thankful they live in a community that is working together during this difficult, dark, and cold time.

“This town is a town that has a tradition of kindness and we’re seeing that in a million different ways,” said Petersen.

Duke Energy officials reported they had restored power to 7,000 customers since the attack on the power grid.

Crews will be working in 24-hour shifts to make repairs as quickly as possible.