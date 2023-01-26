LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County authorities are searching for a man they say shot his older brother in the stomach.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Jeremiah Lemon Jackson, 22, is wanted on 12 counts that include attempted first-degree murder and six counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The sheriff’s office says it received a call about shots being fired at about 12:25 a.m. on Tuesday and learned family members took a wounded man to a Lillington hospital.

An investigator says Jackson is accused of shooting his brother 30-year-old Xavier Jackson once in the abdomen, and there were seven occupants — including four children — in the house when it took place.

Deputies say Jeremiah Jackson fled after the shooting.

The sheriff’s office says Xavier Jackson was in stable condition Thursday morning at WakeMed Raleigh Hospital.

Jeremiah Jackson also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about Jeremiah Jackson’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Dowdy at 910-893-0153 or the Sheriff’s tip line at 910-893-0300, or leave a tip at this website.