LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A registered sex offender in Harnett County faces a burglary charge after deputies say he broke into a nearby home and rummaged through a girl’s chest of drawers.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Adam John Sipes, 32, was being booked Wednesday at the county’s detention center on a first-degree burglary charge.

Deputies say they responded to a reported home invasion shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday in the Moonlight Drive area of Fuquay-Varina.

They say they watched on the home’s surveillance system as a man entered the house through an unlocked door before entering the girl’s bedroom.

Deputies say the girl watched the man go through her chest of drawers before leaving the house.

Investigators say they identified him as a registered sex offender, then executed a search warrant shortly before 3:30 p.m. at Sipes’ home on Moonlight Drive.