DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Harnett County are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who may be in danger.
The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Kealy Merritt was last seen along the 700 block of Ammons Road in Dunn. She left on a black mountain bike that has pink spokes, a news release said.
She “has a history of suicidal ideations and does not have her medication,” the release said. “She has threatened self-harm in the past and does have a history of running away and metal health issues.”
Anyone with information should call Investigator J. Gardner at 910-893-0149 or by email at jgardner@harnett.org.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Police: Man in critical condition after being shot in the head at stop sign in Stanley County; suspect still at large
- Who in N.C. is next for the COVID-19 vaccine?
- Second stimulus check: Who gets the $600 payment and when
- Trump order says federal buildings should only be ‘beautiful’ and ‘classical’
- Harnett County authorities ask for help finding endangered teen girl