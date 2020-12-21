Harnett County authorities ask for help finding endangered teen girl

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities in Harnett County are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl who may be in danger.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Kealy Merritt was last seen along the 700 block of Ammons Road in Dunn. She left on a black mountain bike that has pink spokes, a news release said.

She “has a history of suicidal ideations and does not have her medication,” the release said. “She has threatened self-harm in the past and does have a history of running away and metal health issues.”

Anyone with information should call Investigator J. Gardner at 910-893-0149 or by email at jgardner@harnett.org.