Harnett County authorities release more details as search for endangered teen girl continues

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – Harnett County authorities released more details Wednesday as their search for an endangered teenage girl continues.

Kealy Merritt, 14, was last seen along the 700 block of Ammons Road in Dunn. She left the area on a black mountain bike that has pink spokes, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said she was wearing a grey, puffy jacket and a black toboggan. Deputies, emergency management, and several volunteers have been searching, but have not yet located Kealy.

A North Carolina State Highway Patrol helicopter and K-9s have been used in the search, too.

She “has a history of suicidal ideations and does not have her medication,” authorities said Monday. “She has threatened self-harm in the past and does have a history of running away and metal health issues.”

Anyone with information should call Investigator J. Gardner at 910-893-0149 or by email at jgardner@harnett.org.