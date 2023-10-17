RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County father is facing assault and murder charges after his three-week-old baby suffered a brain bleed and died, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

According to warrants, Noah Benjamin Bliss, 22, of Angier, was accused of “inflict[ing] serious bodily injury, brain swelling and brain bleed on G. Bliss who was three weeks old.”

According to court records, the incident happened on Oct. 6. The warrants also said Bliss was the infant’s father.

The baby died the same day as the assault, according to arrest warrants. On Monday, Bliss was arrested for murder.

Bliss was charged with first-degree murder and intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury. He received no bond for the murder charge and a $500,000 unsecured bond for the child abuse charge.

According to court records, Bliss will appear in court on Tuesday.