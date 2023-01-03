LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A deadly deputy-involved shooting in Harnett County has renewed the conversation surrounding body cameras for law enforcement.

Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 200 block of Capitol Hill Road just after 8 p.m. on Monday morning for someone who was reportedly having a mental episode.

While deputies were trying to take a man into custody on an involuntary commitment order, they said the man pointed a gun at them. That’s when deputies fired their weapons.

The tragedy now raises questions about police bodycams, since deputies don’t have them. Some people feel bodycam footage could answer some important questions with law enforcement-involved shootings.

Harnett County Commissioner William Morris said commissioners will leave the decision to get body cams up to Sheriff Wayne Coats. According to Harnett County Manager Brent Trout, the sheriff has not requested them.

“That is the sheriff’s decision. The people elected the sheriff to handle those kinds of things. If he needs our support, he knows he’s got it,” Morris said.

According to Trout, the county just recently purchased 50 dash cams for deputies’ vehicles costing $266,888. The in-car camera systems were paid for using Asset Forfeiture Funds. However, CBS17 found that not all deputy vehicles have been equipped with one.

CBS17 reached out to Sheriff Coats for comment on the situation. We were told he was not available.