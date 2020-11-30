Harnett County considers Plan C school plan which would take students back out of the classroom

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County Schools are considering reverting back to Plan C, which would take students out of the classroom and transition them to remote learning online, due to concerns associated with COVID-19 quarantine.

“Until we get through this pandemic we’re going to have a lot of disruptions,” said Dr. Aaron Fleming, Superintendent of Harnett County Schools.

Since students in Harnett County went back into the classroom Fleming has consistently kept the same message.

“If you don’t feel well don’t come to school,” said Fleming. “If you’re an employee don’t come to work.”

Currently, there are 26 students with positive COVID-19 tests in Harnett County Schools, but another 359 are quarantining, including 57 at Coats Elementary.

“It’s making it challenging because obviously we want our students in school,” said Fleming.

However, there’s growing concern about who’s teaching those kids when they’re in the classroom as more staff members call out.

“We have to have adults in our school to supervise our students and make sure that they’re safe,” said Fleming.

“Are there schools that might have to go to Plan C,” asked CBS 17 reporter Holden Kurwicki.

“I definitely think so,” said Fleming. “We may not do a district-wide reversion to Plan C only, but as needed we may have to do that in some school locations.”

At this time Fleming says there’s no particular baseline for when a school would be forced to closed by the district.

“I am concerned that through the Thanksgiving holiday there will be more positive rates,” said Fleming.

Harnett County Schools update their online COVID-19 database on Monday and Thursday at 3:30 p.m.