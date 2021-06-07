Harnett County deputies ask for help finding teen girl missing over a week

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Harnett County authorities are asking for help locating a teenage girl who has been missing for more than a week.

Kiara Sharp was last seen around 6 p.m. on May 29 at her home on Lynn Street near Anderson Creek. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a Tommy Hilfiger red, white, and blue windbreaker jacket, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kiara is 16 years old.

She has black hair styled in box braids. She has brown eyes and is about 5-foot-5.

Anyone who has seen Kiara is asked to contact the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office at 910-893-9111.