Harnett County deputies investigating after man shot at home in Dunn

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot Monday morning in Dunn, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

A tweet sent by the sheriff’s office just before 9:30 a.m. said that deputies and investigators were on the scene of a shooting in the 3000-block of Ashe Avenue. Officials did not say when the incident happened.

The home where the shooting occurred is a little more than a mile from U.S. Route 421.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim was transported to Betsy Johnson Hospital for treatment. The man’s condition has not been released.

No suspect information is currently available.