SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Harnett County deputies are investigating after a person was found dead at a home Sunday.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office announced just before 3:20 p.m. Sunday that detectives were on the scene of a death investigation.

The death took place at a home along Swain Street north of Spring Lake, according to a short news release from deputies.

An image from the scene showed crime scene tape up around the home’s mailbox and in front of the house.

Deputies said relatives of the person who died are being contacted. The neighborhood is located just off Overhills Road near Overhill’s Creek subdivision.

No other information was released.