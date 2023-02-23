RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County drug dealer will spend 15 years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, federal prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that Christopher Wayne McNeill, 49, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III as part of a plea deal.

He pleaded guilty in October to distributing more than 50 grams of meth and distributing more than five grams of meth.

Prosecutors say authorities made four controlled purchases of meth from McNeill, and determined that he was supplying the drug to other distributors.