BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Four employees were arrested on Thursday for illegally possessing gaming machines, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on the “210 Biz Center” located at 35 Anderson Creek School Road in Bunnlevel in reference to illegal gaming machines.

Deputies found, and seized, 68 gaming machines along with $16,985 in cash.

The gaming business in Harnett County (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sheriff’s Office collecting cash (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators seizing the gaming machines (Harnett County Sheriff’s Office)

Myong Ok-yim McGee, 68, Stephanie Diane McLean, 63, Myron Jacobs, 62, and Stephanie Byrd Duncan, 47, were arrested and charged with felony operating five or more gaming machines.

“These gaming centers are well aware that their operations are illegal,” Sheriff Wayne Coats said. “I have sent deputies to tell them in person that they are illegal. They have been warned that we would be enforcing these laws after the court ruling and we made good on our promise. My advice to other gaming operations in Harnett County is to close shop immediately or we will close it for you.”

This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are likely, the sheriff’s office said.