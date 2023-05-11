BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County grandmother is making a heart-wrenching plea for her grandson’s killer to come forward.

Deputies said 22-year-old Daniel Andre Williams was shot while he was driving on Sandefer Road in the Bunnlevel community on Sunday morning.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

His grandmother, Judy Mclean, said he had just finished his overnight shift at Pilgrim Pride in Sanford and was heading home. The shooting happened just yards away from Williams’ driveway. He lived with his grandmother.

“He never gave any trouble. They even looked at the police report. They couldn’t find anything about him,” Judy Mclean, Williams’ grandmother said.

“I don’t know who did it but somebody knows. I think he was shot by accident. I think it was. I don’t think he was involved in anything. He was just driving down this road,” Mclean said.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office has not made an arrest and Mclean said investigators said neighbors are not talking.

“Somebody needs to speak up. Somebody needs to talk up and say what happened,” Mclean said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Harnett County Anonymous Tip Line at 910-893-0300.