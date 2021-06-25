Harnett County inmate dies after being found unresponsive in cell

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate died after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday.

Authorities at the Harnett County Detention Center say they were notified by an inmate that his cellmate needed medical assistance because he was unresponsive inside the cell.

Despite life-saving measures being provided by paramedics, the sheriff’s office says Eric Griffith, 29, of Sanford, was later pronounced dead.

Griffith’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says it will complete an internal review of Griffith’s death.