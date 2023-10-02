LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former employee at the Harnett County Jail has been charged with providing a cellphone and drugs to an inmate.

These charges come after a criminal investigation began when a cellphone was found in the jail during a routine search of the cells.

The sheriff’s office said the employee’s criminal involvement became apparent during the investigation and she was fired Friday.

Aaliyah Jasmin Veasley, 21, of Cameron, was charged with the following:

providing phone to inmate,

two counts of providing Schedule VI drugs to an inmate,

failure to discharge duties, and

two counts providing tobacco to an inmate.

Veasley, who began her employment with Harnett County in March, was taken before a magistrate, given a $30,000 secured bond, and processed into the jail.