Harnett County man charged with killing 83-year-old father, sheriff’s office says

DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) – A 62-year-old Harnett County man is being held without bond after the sheriff’s office said he assaulted and killed his 83-year-old father.

Just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 28, deputies were called to Chicken Farm Road in reference to an assault.

Joe Brewington, 83, was found at the scene with “obvious signs of trauma to his body,” the sheriff’s office said.

He was transported to Betsy Johnson Hospital for treatment.

An investigation revealed Joe Brewington had been assaulted by his son, Quincy Randall Brewington.

Quincy Brewington was arrested on Nov. 2 on a charge of assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

He received and posted a $5,000 secured bond.

On Nov. 5, Joe Brewington died from his injuries suffered during the assault, the sheriff’s office said.

Quincy Brewington was taken into custody again and charged with murder.

He remains in the Harnett County Detention Center under no bond.