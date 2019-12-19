Harnett County man charged with murder after fentanyl he distributed kills another man, deputies say

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — An Angier man is jailed on a second-degree murder charge after illegally distributing fentanyl, which resulted in the November death of another man.

The Harnett County Sheriff’s Office says Jordan Antonio Thorpe, 22, was arrested on Dec. 18 and charged with second-degree murder by distribution of an illegal synthetic opioid (fentanyl).

The charge stems from the death investigation of Caleb Weaver on Nov. 25 where deputies were dispatched to a residence in Angier and found Weaver unresponsive.

Thorpe is jailed in the Harnett County detention center under a $3,000,000 secured bond.

