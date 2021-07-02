Harnett County man charged with murder after man found dead inside vehicle on Lillington road

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One man was found dead inside a vehicle in Lillington on Friday and another man is now charged with murder, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a disturbance call on Raymack Drive at 2:10 a.m. and arrived at the scene to find a man dead behind the wheel of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of the road, authorities said.

The victim has been identified as Robert Lewis Smith, 21, of Broadway. Smith’s body was taken to the North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office did not confirm the manner of Smith’s death.

Alexander Cabrera, 25, of Lillington, was arrested at his home on Raymack Drive and charged with murder.

He is currently being held in the Harnett County Detention Center without bond.