Harnett County man charged with shooting at detective’s vehicle, into a Cameron home

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County is behind bars and accused of shooting at a deputy’s vehicle in September and a home in October, according to a release from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, on Sept. 10 just before 1 a.m., a sheriff’s office criminal investigator was “operating an unmarked vehicle at the intersection of Rosser Pittman and McDougald roads” when his vehicle was “struck twice by projectiles.”

The detective was responding to a death investigation at the time the incident happened and he pulled off the road and onto the shoulder to examine his cruiser after hearing objects hit the vehicle, officials said. When the deputy got out and looked at his vehicle, he “found two areas…that appeared to be damage from projectiles striking his vehicle.”

The detective then requested units to the scene in order to search for a suspect. No suspect was found.

On Oct. 28, deputies responded to a home on Independence Way in Cameron around 6:49 a.m. in reference to a home that had been shot into.

When deputies arrived at the scene, the homeowner showed them where three “projectiles” had been fired into the front of his home, according to officials.

Authorities said that “Witness statements and digital evidence immediately indicated that the suspect in this shooting was Marquis Judd.”

Judd, 20, of Broadway, was taken into custody on Oct. 29 and taken before a magistrate judge who issued a $1.5 million secured bond in connection with both shootings.

Judd is charged with two counts of discharge weapon occupied moving vehicle, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on government official, and one count of possession of a firearm by felon in the first incident.

Judd is also charged with one count of discharge weapon occupied dwelling and one count of possession of firearm by felon in connection with the second shooting.

Judd remains in the Harnett County Detention Facility at this time.

