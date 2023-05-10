LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was shot Sunday morning while driving has died, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Daniel Andre Williams, 22, of Bunnlevel, died in a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds while he was driving on Sandefer Road in the Bunnlevel community early Sunday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update accordingly. Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to utilize our anonymous tip-line at 910-893-0300 or www.p3tips.com