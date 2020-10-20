Harnett County man facing 10 child sex crime charges in 2 counties posts $1 million bond

BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) – A Harnett County man facing 10 total child sex crime charges in two counties has bonded out of jail, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 12, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of apparent sexual assaults of a minor that occurred over a period of several years, beginning when the victim was 11 years old, authorities said.

Following an investigation into the crimes, Jerry Lee Hall, 58, of Bunnlevel was arrested and charged with three felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child by adult and two felony counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Investigators also served a warrant for the same five charges based out of Montgomery County, the sheriff’s office said. Hall has a second home in Montgomery County that he frequently visits, according to officials.

Hall was given a $1 million secured bond on all of the charges. He posted bond for both counties and made his first court appearance Tuesday morning in Montgomery County, the sheriff’s office said.

The female victim was known to Hall, according to authorities. The investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges.

