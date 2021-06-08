Harnett County man facing 12 child sex crime charges, sheriff’s office says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Harnett County man is facing a dozen child sex crime charges, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawndrick Alford, 31, of Erwin is charged with six counts of statutory rape of a person 15 years or younger and six counts of statutory sexual offense. All 12 charges are felonies, officials said.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any other details regarding the charges or the case.

Alford was previously convicted on a charge of indecent liberties with a 5-year-old in 2015, according to records.

Alford is being held in jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.